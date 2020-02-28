Several tribes in Ottawa County to benefit from HUD funding

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — Several tribes in Ottawa County will benefit from $655 million of funding to improve affordable housing across the nation.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials say about 38 states will have tribes benefit from the funding.

Affordable housing options in Native American communities is a top priority for HUD.

So, the department is making sure people have the means to properly develop these areas.

Some local tribes that will benefit include Cherokee Nation, Miami Tribe, Modoc Tribe, and Ottawa Tribe.

Projects can range from housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, in addition to housing development work.