Several Southeast Kansas lawmakers named to state legislative committees

Several Southeast Kansas lawmakers are named to state legislative committees.

State Representative Monica Murnan of Pittsburg has been named to the Home and Community Based Services and Kancare Oversight Committee, Representative Ken Collins of Mulberry will serve on the Information Technology Committee, Senator Dan Goddard of Parsons and Representative Mike Houser of Columbus will serve on the Kansas Security Committee, and Senator Richard Hilderbrand of Baxter Springs has been named to the State Tribal Relations Committee.

All of these committees are joint committees, made up of senators and state representatives. They're named to the committees by the House Speaker and Senate President. Each person will serve for the next two years.