Several organizations coming together to make changes to Lime Kiln Dam

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri city as well as state and national groups are joining forces to make a major change to a local waterway.

It’s one of the most picturesque settings in Newton County. So why would the city of Neosho, the Missouri Department of Conservation and The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service want to change a structure that’s been a local icon for decades?

As part of the proposed plan for Lime Kiln Dam, rocks would be added to the down stream side of the structure. It will look more like a rapid as opposed to the straight drop off it currently has.

Francis Skalicky, Missouri Dept. of Conservation, said, “In it’s place will be a slopping ramp which will improve traffic, will improve the movement of aquatic organisms and also make it a safer area for humans to fish and float.”

As it is now, fish can’t easily get from one side of the waterway to the other. Changing that will allow for better fishing in the area. The other major reason for the change, it may not look like it, but this is a dangerous area for visitors who want to cool off.

David Kennedy, Neosho City Manager, said, “Making a rocky slope of a rapid as you would say will eliminate the drowning.”

The project is in the Neosho city budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts on October 1st. The Department of Conservation and the Fish and Wildlife Service will also help with the cost. Kennedy says the exact cost of the project for all the entities involved, including for the city’s portion are not yet known.