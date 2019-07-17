Several Newton County properties could be up for auction soon

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Unpaid tax bills means around 300 properties in Newton County could be auctioned off next month.

The county has them all listed online, a wide range of properties where owners have fallen behind on taxes. That list will also be published in the Neosho News Dispatch once a week starting this Thursday. Owners still have time to pay off delinquent bills, meaning that number of properties will likely be much smaller by sale time.

“It varies from just vacant land or acreage to commercial structures. In most cases, it’s city lots or acreage.” Jim Otey, Newton Co. Collector

The 2019 Newton County Property Tax Auction will take place on Monday, August 26th starting at 10 am in the County Courthouse.