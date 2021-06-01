Several new projects coming soon for the city of Neosho

NEOSHO, MO – The Neosho City Council is moving forward with several projects.

City council approved relocating Hill Street.

Right now the city of Neosho owns the street, but that will soon change.

Last June, voters approved the $22,000,000 bond issue to construct the performing arts center next to the high school.

The district would build the performing arts center on part of Hill Street. So they decided to move Hill Street for the addition.

“The arts center will come out of the south end of that building so we need to move that road for construction to happen. Also it gives the city a road that meets up with an existing road and better clarifies that intersection going forward.” Says Richard Davidson, Mayor Pro Temp.

Construction on the new performing arts center will begin August 2nd. It will hold 1500 people compared to the current 400 people capacity.

Tonight city council also approved removing Baxter Street as a truck route. The street was a truck route for a company that was on the northeast side of Neosho.

The company recently relocated so they decided to stop allowing trucks to pass on that street. It now goes into effect immediately.

Tonight, city council also approved giving easements to the county to upgrade the Coler Street Bridge.

The drivable bridge will be in Morse Park and have walkways for pedestrians.

The county will widen the bridge and make it higher. They are unsure when it will begin.