Several new license plates could be coming to Kansas

KANSAS — New license plates could soon hit the streets around the state.

The House Transportation Committee approved several different models today.

New options include Proud Educator, a blackout plate, and a ‘Back The Badge’ model that supports the State Law Enforcement Memorial.

Groups like the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority also got new plates.

The higher price of a special plate benefits the organization and increases revenue to the state.

Rep. Richard Proehl Chairman, House Transportation Committee, said, “There’s a little extra cost that goes to the state and then the over and above that they put a fee on, one of them today was 50 dollars, and so the people that by that know that that money is going to their cause.”

Legislators also voted to lower the amount of orders necessary to start production on a specific plate.

The bill now heads to the full house.