Several local law enforcement agencies benefit from public safety grants

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Several area law enforcement agencies receive grant money for new equipment from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

They include the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, which will receive over $5,000 to buy 9 new bullet proof vests.

The Cassville Police Department will use nearly $10,000 to buy three new radios.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will buy 38 trauma kits with just over $3,000.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will buy 10 vests with nearly $9,500.

And finally the Webb City Police Department will receive 4 protective shields and two new sirens with just over $5,000.