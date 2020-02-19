Several local lakes make Kansas list of clearest lakes

KANSAS — The Kansas Department Of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism is announcing the rankings of the clearest lakes in the state.

Several of the lakes at the top of the list are located in the Mined Land Wildlife Areas scattered throughout Crawford and Cherokee Counties.

The top six lakes include lakes 4, 7, 12, 17, 27, and 30.

The first two of these are in Crawford County and the rest, including Mined Land Lake 17, the clearest lakes in the state according to the KDWPT are in Cherokee County.

Mined Land Lake 44 in Cherokee County and Bone Creek Lake in Northern Crawford County are also included on the list.