NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.— Drivers who take I-49 through Newton County will need to take a different route tonight.

All lanes will be closed between exits 20 and 24, near Neosho, from midnight until 4 a.m.

Crews with Liberty Utilities are working on power lines that go over the interstate. Detours will reroute drivers using loop-49, at exit 20.

Route 59 or Route 60 at exit 24. All lanes should reopen before morning rush hour Thursday.