Several Joplin-area residents take part in Global Climate Strike

Around the world, millions of people walked out of work and school today to be a part of the global climate strike — including Joplin residents.

They gathered in front of Joplin City Hall this morning to voice their opinions about climate change. People made signs focusing on their concerns about how the earth is treated.

The goal is to demand global leaders to take action and stop burning fossil fuels.

“Global climate change is a way that we live out the principal of not just me, myself, and I — but the world,” explained protester Colleen Carroll.

Friday was the first out of two global climate strike days. The next strike will happen next Friday, September 27th.