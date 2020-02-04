Several inches of snow still in the forecast for Wednesday

(KSNF/KODE) — Meteorologists are continuing to keep their eyes on the potential for snowfall on Wednesday in the Four States.

The beginning of the system is already here with quite a bit of drizzle and rain across the Four State region. This is expected to transition to a wintry mix tonight and during the early morning hours. Snow is then expected to fall throughout most of Wednesday.

Snow amounts look to still remain in the 3 to 6 inch range, with larger amounts towards the I-44 corridor. In this scenario, this will impact your Wednesday morning commutes.

To check how this snow will impact your commute and road conditions, you can check your respective state’s Department of Transportation.

Thankfully, the heaviest of snowfall is predicted well to our south, but the amount of Joplin snow or Pittsburg snow could still impact travel in those cities and surrounding cities.

Winter Storm Warnings (NE OK), Winter Storm Watches (SW MO/NW AR), and Winter Weather Advisories (SE KS) are already in effect until Thursday morning.

We will keep you updated with the latest information and school/work closings on our mobile app. You download it for your device for both Apple and Android.