Several crashes over the holidays in Missouri

MISSOURI — Preliminary reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol show more than a dozen traffic crashes over the holiday weekend in Southwest Missouri.

At least 16 crashes happened on state roads between New Year’s Eve and Sunday night.

Two people died in two other crashes on state roads — an elderly woman in Carthage on New Year’s Eve and a 21-year old man the morning of January 1st in Nevada.

Several crashes happened Saturday Night as icy bridges and roads mixed with foggy conditions, making driving difficult for many vehicles to maneuver.

AAA predicted a 10-year low of year-end holiday travel between December 23rd and January 3rd, projecting 84 1/2 million americans would travel.

81 million of that would be by car.

In total, that’s a 29% decrease and 34 million fewer travelers compared to this time last year.