Several communities asking voters to approve tax questions this Spring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Joplin School District isn’t alone asking voters to approve a tax question this Spring.

The Carthage School District has a ten million dollar ballot issue that would support expansion of the tech centers.

It’s also a no tax increase question that would extend the current property tax levy.

Carl Junction will ask voters for an online sales, or use, tax of 2.75%.

Another nearby community wants to raise the sales tax itself.

Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk, said, “Duquesne is looking at 1/8th of one percent sales tax to help out with storm-water and parks in the community.”

And there are two fire district questions which would raise the property tax levy.

That includes a 25 cent question for the Carl Junction Fire Protection District and 30 cents to create the Avilla Fire District.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories