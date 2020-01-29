Several communities asking voters to approve tax questions this Spring

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Joplin School District isn’t alone asking voters to approve a tax question this Spring.

The Carthage School District has a ten million dollar ballot issue that would support expansion of the tech centers.

It’s also a no tax increase question that would extend the current property tax levy.

Carl Junction will ask voters for an online sales, or use, tax of 2.75%.

Another nearby community wants to raise the sales tax itself.

Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk, said, “Duquesne is looking at 1/8th of one percent sales tax to help out with storm-water and parks in the community.”

And there are two fire district questions which would raise the property tax levy.

That includes a 25 cent question for the Carl Junction Fire Protection District and 30 cents to create the Avilla Fire District.