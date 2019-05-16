Several civil war sites are featured in new Missouri passport book

MISSOURI - 40 Missouri civil war battle sites are featured in a new passport book encouraging Show-Me-State tours.

Historically significant civil war sites were chosen by the Fry's Lyon Foundation for the passports. The Fry's Lyon Foundation is a non-profit educational foundation dedicated to promoting the study of Missouri's civil war history. The passports feature sites in Jasper, Newton and Vernon Counties, including the Dry Fork State Park in Carthage and the Bushwhacker Museum in Nevada. Each site offers a stamp, and you can earn a certificate of completion once all 40 sites have been visited.

Bushwhacker Museum Coordinator Will Tollerton says with summer vacations just around the corner, it could make for the perfect trip for your family.

"Many of these battle sites or museums are located within an easy day trip from many locations in Missouri, depending on where you live. In the southwest area there are several sites and then as well, they're scattered all throughout the state," says Tollerton.

For more information, check out this link.