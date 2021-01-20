Several cities to hold school board elections in April

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri voters will have some choices to make for school board elections this Spring.

In Joplin, two seats are open for the April election. Neither of the incumbents – Dr. Debbie Fort and Lori Musser – filed to run for re-election. So, voters will choose two new office holders. The candidates include John Hird, Joshua Bard, and Rylee Hartwell.

There’s also a race in cartage, where incumbents Bill Lasley and Lee Elliff Pound will face challenger Nathan Scott for two available seats. And in Webb City, incumbents Lisa Robinson and Jason Woodmansee are on the ballot with Grant Collings and Gretchen Shull for two seats.

Voters will decide these races on April 6th.