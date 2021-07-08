Several Catalytic Converters have been stolen within this year

PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg police are seeing a surge in Catalytic Converter thefts.

So far this year, 52 have been reported stolen.

That’s compared to only 12 in the last 6 months of 2020.

Primary targets are often large passenger vans, buses, and recreational vehicles due to the presence of precious metals.

Police say you should park in well lit areas or places with security cameras, and if possible, block the undercarriage of your vehicle.

And, of course, if you see anything suspicious, call your local authorities.