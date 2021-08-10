Several bus drivers from Southwest Missouri met up today to test their driving skills

JOPLIN, MO – School bus drivers from all over the Southwest Missouri region met up today for a drivers skill challenge.

The 3rd annual Bus Roadeo took place in the Ozark Christian College parking lot.

Here, 35 bus drivers took part in 7 obstacles to keep fresh on their driving skills.

Drivers were then awarded points from judges based off of their performance.

“We just want to keep our skills sharpened up, so these bus drivers are practicing a lot of the techniques they have to use for picking up and dropping off their children.” Says Michael Bell, Head Start and Early Head Start Transportation and Facilities Coordinator.

The top 2 drivers from today’s event won prizes ranging from a kitchen air fryer to an igloo cooler.