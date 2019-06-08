Seventh annual Four State 500 held Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. - Four state residents and travelers came out to watch eight remote control trucks compete in a "somewhat" prestigious race.

The Joplin 44 Petro held the seventh annual Four State 500 Saturday during the Petro Truck Jamboree.

KSN and KODE celebrities teamed up with area business owners to compete in the 50 lap race.

Many of the participants were excited to take part in the coveted race.

Joel Hamilton, General Manager of Petro, says, "Our two Petro trucks will be manned by our fuel center people [that's], Melissa and Jessica. They promised me that they will win. So we'll see."

At the conclusion of the race, the U.S. Customs team won alongside our very own KSN morning meteorologist Chase Bullman and evening news anchor Austin Hyslip won second place with his sponsor American Fireplace.

