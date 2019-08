The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:30 this morning three people were riding in a 2003 Honda Rancher, an ATV.

They were riding through a field just East of Lamar when the ATV hit a bump and flipped throwing all three people from the ATV.

Seven year old Graham Davis of Webb City was seriously injured and flown to a Kansas City hospital.

The driver, Nine year old Laureyn Davis is listed with no injuries