Seven marijuana dispensaries coming to Southwest Missouri

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approves seven medical marijuana dispensaries in Southwest Missouri.

The official list was released today.

Joplin will have four locations, including Mo Retail Products Group, Astro Farms Gamma, Grassroots Opco Mo, And Missouri Made Marijuana.

S-M-O-4 in Carthage was approved, followed by Harmony Neosho, and Shangri-La Nevada.

Those businesses will have five days to confirm the acceptance of their certification.

For the full list of approved dispensaries in the state, follow the link below.

https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/pdf/dispensary-facility-final-score-licensure-list.pdf