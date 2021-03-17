Service Recycling cuts ribbon on new facility

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local company has expanded in an effort to preserve natural resources.

This Joplin facility, operated by Service Recycling, has been open since 1972, but it became a lot bigger recently. Members of the company formally cut the ribbon on an expansion onto the existing woodmill building on Wednesday.

Jonathan Overman says the goal of the project is to expand the company’s storage capacity for wooden pallets. He hopes that will allow for pallets to be re-purposed, which in many cases are only used once before they get dismantled.

Jonathan Overman, Service Recycling, said, “These pallets here will stay the same size and get sold as the same size, hopefully maybe to the same original purchaser, a lot of the pallets were made from scratch new from new wood probably for a $15 price, and if we can track down the original buyer that had that custom spec, maybe we can sell it to them in the $7 to $8 price maybe save them some money and save some wood.”

Overman says there are actually 18 different sized pallets that the company will be able to store and hopefully re-sell.