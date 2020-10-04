Serious wreck involving a woman from Carthage

JASPER COUNTY — A Carthage woman is recovering Saturday night after being seriously injured in a head on crash with a semi-truck early Saturday morning.

Just before 7 A.M., Jasper County 911 received information about a head-on crash involving a 2021 Acura RDX and Semi Truck on MO-96 near County Road 100.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Sarah Goodson was traveling Westbound when she crossed the center lane, striking a semi that was heading Eastbound, driven by 58-year-old Tracey Moss of Anderson.

Goodson was transported to a local hospital for her injuries, Anderson was not injured in the crash.