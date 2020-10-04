Serious wreck involving a woman from Carthage

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY — A Carthage woman is recovering Saturday night after being seriously injured in a head on crash with a semi-truck early Saturday morning.

Just before 7 A.M., Jasper County 911 received information about a head-on crash involving a 2021 Acura RDX and Semi Truck on MO-96 near County Road 100.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Sarah Goodson was traveling Westbound when she crossed the center lane, striking a semi that was heading Eastbound, driven by 58-year-old Tracey Moss of Anderson.

Goodson was transported to a local hospital for her injuries, Anderson was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories