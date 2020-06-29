Serious rollover crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper County woman is recovering Sunday after a serious rollover crash.

Jasper County emergency crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash just before 3 A.M. Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the east side of MO-43.

According to Jasper County Sheriff’S Deputies, when they arrived, they found a Dodge Durango upside down with a female driver trapped inside the vehicle.

Tri-cities fire was able to extricate the woman from the vehicle.

The 45-year-old female was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D is investigating the crash.