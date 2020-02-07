Sentencing reached for one of three teens involved in robbery last September

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday, sentencing was reached for Trevin Dicks, one of three teenagers involved in the robbery that was filmed and spread over social media last September.

17-year-old Trevin Dicks plead guilty to 1st degree assault, kidnapping, and robbery charges on February, 4th in Jasper County court.

Dicks was commuted to a 10 year term at Missouri Department of Corrections along with 120 days at Institutional Treatment Center which will review Dicks’ record after the 120 days to determine if he will be placed on probation.

Court dates for the other accused are scheduled later this month and early March.