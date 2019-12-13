Seniors working to help fund Meals On Wheels

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An area business needs your help to help them fund an important nutrition program.

Like many area businesses, there’s a Christmas tree inside the Stone’s Corner Pharmacy in Webb City.

But the ornaments on it are for sale.

Chad Isaacs says they were made by members of the Carl Junction Senior Center, and the proceeds from the sale of them will go to help fund their Meals On Wheels Program.

Chad Isaacs, Owner, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, said, “Where people can come in and buy a Christmas ornament off our tree which were hand crafted by Carl Junction seniors to raise money and so the ornaments are ten dollars and then we will match that donation of ten dollars and we’re going to try and really help fund this project this year.”

The tree with the ornaments for sale is inside the Webb City Stone’s Corner Pharmacy only.