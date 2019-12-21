Seniors from Wildwood deliver toys to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of senior citizens in Joplin are spending the holiday season making a special delivery.

Residents with the Wildwood Senior Living are delivering more than 100 toys and stuffed animals to the Ronald McDonald House.

Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House provided them with a wish-list and during the month of December, the senior living center collected toys and donations to get items for the families.

Residents at Wildwood say they enjoy giving back to the Ronald McDonald House because they have special ties to the community.

Abby Smallwood, Resident Services Director, said, “We like to give back to the community. It’s important to us. Ronald McDonald House has affected some of our staff, have benefited from staying here and then we have some volunteers that live within our community.”

Smallwood says, Ronald McDonald House is an amazing resource in the Joplin community and it is something that the community needs to continue to support.

She also says she hopes that Wildwood’s contributions in addition to the house’s resources will make families smile this holiday season.