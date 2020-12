JOPLIN, Mo. — A ten million dollar senior housing program gets the green light.

A Missouri Commission approved state tax credits for the Memorial Hills phase two apartments. The complex will sit on three acres just Southwest of 26th and Maiden Lane.

The 54 apartments will serve as affordable housing for seniors 55 and older. This is the second phase of the project, similar to the phase one apartments that sit just west of the site on 26th Street.