Seneca working to create disaster recovery plan

SENECA, Mo. — A city in Southwest Missouri is working with a regional planning council to create a disaster recovery plan.

The city of Seneca was approved for a grant from The Missouri Association Of Councils Of Government to help the city develop an emergency response team with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council.

The plan is to create a formal document as well as a team of local, state, and county leaders to assist the city in natural disaster mitigation and recovery efforts.

It has not been announced when the meetings between the city and the Truman Coordinating Council will begin.