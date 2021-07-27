Seneca woman dies from crash injuries, support dog still missing

SENECA, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A 32-year-old Seneca woman has succumbed to injuries sustained in a Monday afternoon crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Crystal Ward died after she was seriously injured in a crash on MO-43 around 4:40pm Monday.

MSHP says the car she was riding in pulled into the path of a utility truck.

Ward died Tuesday morning at a Joplin hospital.

The driver, 35-year-old Stephine Langland, was also seriously injured in the crash and flown to a Kansas City hospital.

A 14-year-old girl sustained minor injures.

Langland’s support dog, Diamond, was in the vehicle as well and is still missing.

Family are following any leads to find the dog.

This crash mark’s the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D’s 79th fatality in 2021.