Seneca woman charged with murder, claims man attacked her

SENECA, Mo. (KSNF) – A Seneca woman is charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old David Wesley Stotts.

It happened Thursday morning at 3966 Kentucky Road in Newton County.

62-year-old Susette Anderson is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness says they heard something loud inside the home “like she (Anderson) was in distress” before hearing several gunshots.

The witness says Anderson then walked out and told them that she shot “him.”

Anderson told detectives she saw Stotts in a field next to a trailer and Winnebago. She claimed to have bought a trailer from Stotts, but thought he was stealing it.

She told detectives she confronted Stotts and that he attacked her.

Anderson also admitted to shooting Stotts a second time while he was on the ground.

She is being held on no bond.

