Seneca will get a farmer’s market thanks to teen’s hard work

SENECA, Mo. — You’ll soon be able to add Seneca to the list of area communities with a farmer’s market.

18-year-old Taylor Mailes says the whole concept started as a post on Facebook with someone wondering why Seneca didn’t have its own farmer’s market.

Within a short period of time, she says there was enough support to get one started that benefits both local residents and area farmers.

“I’ve always wanted a Farmer’s Market, and, you know, you drive down Seneca’s Main Street and you just constantly see people stopped at the peach stand or where they have watermelons set out, and I just think it’s really great for our community to give back and support the small businesses that we have here.” Taylor Mailes, Farmer’s Market Organizer



The first farmer’s market will take place in the Seneca Green Space on August 10th, from 7 a.m. to Noon, and then switch over to the 2nd Saturday of the month after that.



Mailes says the event will also feature food trucks, crafts, and a place to make your own t-shirts.