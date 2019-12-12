Seneca seeking aldermen candidates

SENECA, Mo. — A city in Southwest Missouri is looking to fill a vacant seat on its board of aldermen.

The city of Seneca is requesting a letter of interest for anyone wishing to fill Bob Wilson’s seat.

He resigned last month due to moving out of the city.

Anyone interested must be at least 21 years-old, a U.S. Citizen and be a Seneca resident for at least 1 year preceding the election.

The candidate will be finishing Wilson’s term until April 2021.

If you’re interested, you must submit your letter to the City Clerk by December 23rd.

For more information, call 417-776-2723.