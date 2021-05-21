Seneca Schools to move to a 4-day week

SENECA, Mo. (KODE) – Seneca students are in for a big change when they go back to school in the fall.

The district is moving to a four-day school week.

Classes will be in session Tuesday through Friday, with Mondays off.

Officials say they had been taking a couple of days off a month this school year but will officially move to the new schedule in August.

They expect the change to be a big boost in hiring and retention of employees.

“There’s a teacher shortage and there’s a staff shortage. And i think it makes our district – Seneca – a lot more competitive in that area with, in competition for finding great staff and great employees,” says Brandon Eggleston, Seneca R-7 Superintendent.

Fall classes in Seneca begin on August 24th.