Seneca School District updates its app

A local school district is bringing information to parents and students in the palm of their hands.

The Seneca School District is updating its app to allow for easier access to information. Parents and students can see lunch menus, yearly calendars, and upcoming events. And by the beginning of next year, the administration hopes to have access to grades and class schedules for parents and students.

"It's a way that we can say, you know, that we can put our stuff out to where people are and people are getting their information digitally, and it's important for schools to be reflecting that as well,” says Brandon Eggleston.

The app will reflect information that is also on the school website. The district intends to create multiple avenues for parents and students to get access to information.