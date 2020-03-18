Seneca School District providing meals to children

SENECA, Mo. — Staff and faculty from the Seneca School District are providing breakfast and lunch meals to any child between the ages of one and eighteen.

Last night, the district posted a google form on social media asking anyone who wanted food to respond and more than 180 people answered.

Meals are picked up at Seneca Elementary School through a car-rider pickup line.

They contained grab-n-go items like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as well as milk and muffins.

Brandon Eggleston, Seneca School District Superintendent, said, “We got a lot of families that need the extra support. I think anything we can do to help and we want our kids in class, we want our kids in school. Unfortunately we are not able to do that so this is just another way that we can as a school help.”

The district will be giving out meals from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3rd.