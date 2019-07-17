Seneca School District discusses raising school tax levy

SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca School District has started discussions for possibly raising the school tax levy.

Right now, the tax is a little more than 80 cents per $100 of accessed value on property. A decision must be made by the August board meeting. School board officials are weighing options and whether it would benefit kids in the district. They use the tax rate to pay off any debts and other items in the district. School board leaders say if they don’t raise it, they’ll still be able to do that, but raising it would help them be more financially stable.

“We really want to engage the community in this discussion. Because it is a community deal. The school is a community school. We are a small town school and it’s very important to us that we reflect, that our school reflects the city.” Brandon Eggleston, Seneca Superintendent

Before the board can raise it, it is something they would have to vote on. There will be more conversations at future board meetings before any decision is made. And they’re looking for public opinion in the meantime so they’re asking residents to reach out to board members.