Seneca School District asking residents to pass no tax increase bond issue

SCENECA, Mo. — The Seneca School District is asking residents to pass a no tax increase bond issue.

Brandon Eggleston, Seneca Superintendent, said, “This community really supports their students. They understand the need and we want to provide good facilities and good spaces for our students.”

Administrators have been working on this plan for the past two years, but this is the first time they’ve put it on the ballot. The no tax increase bond is worth $5.5 million and won’t raise the taxes for the city.

The money would be used for the high school to improve facilities like a performing arts venue for the band, choir, debate, and drama classes.

Christian Woods, Seneca Band Director, said, “I’m excited for the kids really because they don’t right now don’t have a dedicated performance space for what they do. And so this will give us place where they can really I guess where we can hear things in greater detail. Cause right now we perform in a gym – its a great facility but it’s a gym. And it sounds like a gym. So being able to have a black box theater will allow the audience to hear a lot more details when we’re playing and give the kids something more to work towards.”

The campus currently doesn’t have a track to practice on and would like to build an eight lane track with a durable surface as well as a baseball and softball field.

“We’re really excited about this and it’s a great opportunity for our district and a great opportunity for our kids and we are really looking forward to November third,” said Eggleston.

Seneca School District encourages the community to vote on the bond issue.