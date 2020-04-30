Seneca PD Asking for Help Identifying Robber

SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen in security camera footage robbing a gas station.

In a Facebook post by the department, they say the robbery occurred during the early morning hours Thursday.

The suspect is described as approximately 6′ tall and was driving a white or silver Ford escape with temporary tags.

The Seneca Police Department is asking for any information that could help identify the suspect. You can contact them at (417) 776-8158, and you can remain confidential.