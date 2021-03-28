SENECA, Mo. — Seneca parents are raising money to have a special send off for their high school graduates.

Sunday, Seneca High School held a project graduation fundraiser at TommyHawks Four States in Neosho.

The group was raising money by holding an axe throwing tournament and corn hole tournament.

They had a lunch Sunday afternoon along with an auction.

Parents say all the money raised will go towards a party they are throwing the night of graduation.

Ted Tate, Seneca Senior Parent, says, “We set them up in the gym and do games and giveaways and get togethers. Its their last day as a group together put them in a safe spot where there’s no outside influences. It saves the kids from doing something stupid that night.”

The group plans on holding more fundraisers in the future.