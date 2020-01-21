Seneca man hits 33 gallons of blood donated

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Donating 33 gallons of blood — one Seneca man says challenge accepted!

Mauris Malis hit that milestone during a blood drive in Neosho today.

The man says he has been donating blood for as long as he can remember — he’s even gotten his siblings to join in.

To get an idea of just how much blood he donated, Malis brought 33 gallon containers.

And he says it’s the least he can do to help those who need it most.

Mauris Malis, Blood Donor, said, “Well, it makes me feel good. As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t hurt me because I’ve lived a good life and don’t take any medicine whatsoever so it’s been good for me as far as I’m concerned.”

Scott Sayler, Team Supervisor, American Red Cross, said, “Oh, it’s just awesome. Yeah they really commit to it. The need for blood is always ever present so we really appreciate our donors and their live blood.”

Combined with all 7 of his siblings, Malis and his family have donated a total of 111 gallons of blood.