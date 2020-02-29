SENECA, Mo. — A rural Seneca man believes he has what it takes to be Missouri’s next Governor.

Raleigh Ritter is seeking the Republican nomination for the gubernatorial race this November.

Ritter graduated from Westminster college with a bachelor’s degree in business.

He is an 8th generation Missourian born in Joplin, owns and operates a cattle ranch, and co-owns Ritter Rail.

Ritter says he will defend the second amendment, the protection of innocent life, and increase Missouri’s economy.

But–he says a political misrepresentation in the republican party motivated him to run.

Raleigh Ritter, said, “The biggest aha moment in November our current governor sat down with a representative from St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield and he promised them gun control and then in January, he denied that ever happened. Now you’re lying to somebody and that was probably our biggest aha moment and that’s when I got the most kind of questioning from people asking me if I’d be interested in running for governor.”

Ritter says if elected–he’d expand industry and commerce.

He’d help young farmers establish new agricultural endeavors and create more jobs for the people of Missouri.

After winning a draw, his name will be first on the ballot in August for the primary.