Seneca High School athletic fields back open after flood damage

SENECA, Mo. — A local school district’s athletic complex has finally reopened.

The Seneca High School boys baseball and girls softball fields where heavily damaged from Spring flooding.

The entire complex was under several feet of water after heavy rains this past May caused Lost Creek to leave its banks.

Superintendent Dr. Brandon Eggleston says it’s amazing how much progress has been made considering the damage that was done.

“It took up, until then we had to wait until the ground was dry enough just to get on it, but we’ve made a lot of progress with in the past three weeks as far as getting the new fences up, the new dirt brought in and spread out because we need to be ready for the softball season that starts” Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Superintendent, Seneca R-7 Superintendent

Eggleston says the damage amount for both fields is around $50,000.