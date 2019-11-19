Seneca Elementary helps Children’s Haven

SENECA, Mo — Students at an area elementary school are raising money to help a Joplin children’s organization.

Debbie Scott’s second grade class at Seneca Elementary School spent last Friday baking different flavors of cookies, as well as no-bake brownies.

They plan to sell them tonight at their project based learning bingo night, which is being hosted by another second grade class.

All proceeds raised will benefit Children’s Haven.

The organization’s biggest need right now is for snacks for the 25 kids currently at the facility.

Debbie Scott 2nd grade teacher at Seneca Elementary said, “We sat down and brainstormed and the kids came up with a lot of different ideas, like a lemonade stand, selling candy bars. Sometime, we arrived at maybe hot chocolate and cookie sale.”

The bingo night will run from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. tonight inside Seneca Elementary School.