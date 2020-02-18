Seneca businessman announces candidacy for Missouri Governor

MISSOURI — Due to the volatile situation and political misrepresentation within the Republican Party in Missouri, Seneca area business owner and rancher, Raleigh Ritter, will be seeking the Republican nomination for Missouri Governor.

Ritter, a graduate of Westminster College with a bachelor’s degree in Business, owns and operates a cattle ranch, co-owns Ritter Rail Inc., and has personally invested his own capital to spur business in southwest Missouri.

Ritter is an 8th-generation Missourian and is a proud Christian, husband, and father.

Ritter believes strongly in the protection of innocent life, defense of the Second Amendment, agriculture, and increasing Missouri’s economy.

“I believe the Governor should be in Jefferson City to do one simple task — Represent the best interest and will of the people. That can only be achieved by following and defending the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions.” says Ritter

More information can be found at www.voteritter.com