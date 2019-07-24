Seneca boy finds passion for welding through 4-H; wins at local fair

SENECA, Mo. – A 10-year-old boy found a passion for welding through his 4-H program.

Timothy Barwick began welding classes this year and made a table. With the help of his 4-H leader, Barwick built the frame, legs and torched the wood of the table. The table won 1st place in the Newton County Fair.

Now it’s being judged in the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.

“It just feels really good because like I worked so hard and it just feels good that my hard work got noticed.” Timothy Barwick

Barwick’s next project is to build a Bantam Barn for his chickens.