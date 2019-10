SENECA, Mo. —- At 6:19 a.m. the City of Seneca notified residents of a water main break in the vicinity of Washington and St. Louise Streets.

Although the water is back on, city officials are telling residents in the following addresses to boil their water until further notice:

1315 Washington

1500 Washington

1906 St. Louise

Parkside – all houses on this street

Besides the Facebook notices, the city will contact residents by phone or a door hanger will be left informing residents of the order.