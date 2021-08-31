Seneca Athletic Complex construction in progress

SENECA, Mo. — Work on the new athletic complex for the Seneca School District is progressing.

Ground was broken near the high school back in April. The facility will include a track, and combination baseball and softball field.

The project encompasses 16 acres, and comes with a three-million dollar price tag.

The first game to be played on the new turf field will be a girls softball game next week.

“Performing Arts Center is not starting till this Spring, but we’ve got the track and the baseball softball combination field, they’re going to be playing on that September 9th, the entire complex will be done until the first of March next year, but all that’s been going on, that was supported by the bond issue in November,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca Superintendent of Schools.

A portable wall will be set up in the outfield for softball games this fall.