Seneca Athletic Club and volunteers clean baseball fields affected by flooding

Volunteers and Athletic Club members spend their Saturday morning running tractors and blowers for a cleanup in Seneca.

The Seneca Athletic Club teamed up to work on the baseball fields that were affected by flooding last Sunday.

Volunteers raked debris and removed damaged fencing to be replaced in the future.

With high school softball starting up in the fall, Athletic Club members wanted to make sure the fields were ready to go.

Blake Scribner, Seneca Athletic Club President, says, “We really appreciate everything that everybody is doing. I’ve had multiple calls asking what they can do and how they can help and even though it has been a disaster, it’s been a blessing you know from everybody saying they want to help us. It’s great.”

Depending on the work completed today, the Seneca Athletic Club may be back out tomorrow cleaning up the remainder of the debris.