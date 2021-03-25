Senators say conversation over limiting local health officials power is not over

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Some lawmakers feel like local health officials had too much power during the pandemic, but after hours of debate, some did not get the outcome they wanted.

Senators debated for nearly eight hours Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in hopes of limiting local health officials’ power on orders and restrictions during a public health emergency.

While the Republican-led legislation was voted down just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Senators said the topic isn’t going away.

“A extremely productive week this week in the Missouri Senate,” Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) said.

While some lawmakers walked away from the week with their bill across the finish line, others were disappointed.

“I can tell you, we walk in with a compromise, gave even more and it still wasn’t enough,” Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) said.

The Senate started debating Sen. Bob Onder’s (R-Lake St. Louis) bill just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The legislation would limit local health departments from the number of days orders and regulations can be in effect.

Anything over 15 days in a 180-day period would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote of local governing bodies.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, 19 senators did not approve the bill, nine of which were Republicans.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) was one of the Republicans that did support the legislation.

“I think a compromise could have been had, both sides were not interesting in getting to that place,” Rowden said. “The folks that were against the idea thought they had enough votes to kill it and they did.”

“Public authorities have said we don’t have to follow ordinances, we don’t have to follow charters, we don’t have to follow a delegation of state statute,” Onder said. “We rely on this rule that I think they are incorrectly interpreting and having power directly delegated to the department.”

Under this legislation, the state and county officials cannot restrict the exercise of religion, including attendance, meetings, services, or religious activities.

Democrats have expressed their concerns about future consequences of this legislation.

“I believe that this pandemic was certainly unlike anything I’ve experienced, not even in the past, it’s still here,” Sen. Jill Schupp (D-Creve Coeur) said. “I want to make sure our local authorities have the ability to make some decisions about what is in the best interest of paying attention to the health and science to what helps make those determinations.”

Rizzo said the bill was too harsh.

“Pass a broad sweeping bill that really hurts local health departments, I don’t think that is the proper way to go,” Rizzo said. “Everyone in the chamber understood that maybe one side was being more reasonable than the other.”

Rowden said he voted in favor of the bill because he thinks local health officials should have their decisions checked by the local government.

“Have to confirm that, ratify that order, I think is a good idea,” Rowden said. “It doesn’t just give the city managers, not only the person who has accountability over those decisions, or the mayor or the city council. Someone that I can vote for.

Comments were made multiple times on the floor throughout the debate about the St. Louis County Executive.

“I think the folks that were the most concerned about specifically what has been going on in St. Louis County related to Same Page, were pretty dug in,” Rowden said.

“Could there have been problems made, absolutely, but I don’t think we need to flip the table over,” Rizzo said. “We should use a scalpel and not an axe.”

Another Republican senator has stated throughout the conversation he believes local authorities have overstepped their boundaries.

“This pandemic has showed a problem in our laws that need to be fixed,” Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester).

During the discussion on the floor, Sen. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) asked Koenig if he thinks local health officials closed businesses on purpose.

“Would you agree that those local governments in both of those situations, with banning the kids’ sports, with the year shut down in my district for businesses, that our public health officials were acting in the best interest with the information they had at hand?” Roberts asked.

“I mean, they didn’t set out to destroy these businesses,” Koenig responded. “I don’t think that was their intent, but I think what we’ve seen is there’s been tunnel vision where the only thing they look at is COVID without looking at any other impact to anything else.”

Both Democrat and Republican senators agree the conversation is not over.

There is a similar bill sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy (R-St. Louis) that was passed by the House earlier this month. That legislation is waiting to be heard in a senate committee.

Gov. Mike Parson has previously said some local officials abused their power and the state should “revisit those issues of how we conduct ourselves and how we do that.”