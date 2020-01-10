Senator Schupp introduces bill to lower taxes on diapers, feminine hygiene, and incontinence products

MISSOURI — A Missouri senator is proposing a new bill that she says could save people nearly $11 million a year.

Senator Jill Schupp has filed Senate Bill 800 to lower the sales tax on diapers, incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products.

The bill would take effect in October and would ensure the sales tax on essential personal care products will not exceed the tax imposed on food, 1.225%.

Currently, the state sales tax rate on diapers and feminine hygiene products is 4.225%.

Senator Schupp says this bill will help people of all ages.

Senator Jill Schupp, said, “Babies, newborns, and young children who need diapers, we have girls as they go through their menstrual cycle all the way up into adulthood, and then for older people or certain people with disabilities, we have incontinence products and diapers. So, there is virtually no one I can think of that if they live a long and normal life that is not going to be needing to purchase these products for themselves or someone in their family.”

A study by the Department of Revenue found that children’s diapers cost Missouri families more than $157 million each year, while more than $700 million is spent on diapers and incontinence products for adults.